Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotic Cell Arrests Nigerian National With Cocaine Worth ₹5.7 Lakh From Kharghar

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh from Kharghar on Saturday night, said police. The contraband was brought in by the accused for sale.

The accused was identified as Egbulem Michael Okewuchukwu and the police seized 57 grams of cocaine.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway to find out from where the contraband was sourced.

