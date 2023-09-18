Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Permission To Open Junior Colleges With All 3 Streams In Its Schools

Representational Photo | File

In an important development, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received approval from the state government to open junior colleges in all three streams namely Science, Commerce and Arts in its existing schools. At present two schools have been given permission for expansion.

In addition, the civic body has received permission to open a total of four new schools and upgradation of five schools including creating two junior colleges.

Significant step toward educational accessibility

A senior civic official has confirmed this development and termed it a significant step toward educational accessibility. The official said that the Civic Education Department is known for providing high-quality education through various schools for several years.

“Because of the good quality of education, there is a sharp rise in the admission of new students especially for primary schools. Subsequently, the civic body decided to upgrade and increase the number of schools to accommodate all students,” said the official. This expansion will begin in the academic year 2023-24, with the financial support of self-help elements.

