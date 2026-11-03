Navi Mumbai Airport To Get Daily Sindhudurg Flights Soon; Check Flight Schedule, Departure & Arrival Timings | File pic

Navi Mumbai: Daily flight services between Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Sindhudurg are expected to begin soon, offering passengers a direct air connection between the two regions.

Deepak Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), announced the proposed schedule on X, stating that the flights would operate seven days a week.

Navi Mumbai-Sindhudurg Flights To Operate Daily

According to the proposed schedule, the flight will depart from Navi Mumbai at 7.55 am and arrive at Sindhudurg at 9.05 am, completing the journey in approximately 70 minutes.

The return flight will depart from Sindhudurg at 9.25 am and arrive at Navi Mumbai at 10.35 am.

“The Flight from Sindhudurg to Navi Mumbai will be a daily flight , 7 days a week .. will take off from N mumbai at 7.55 am n land at S Durg at 9.05 am n then take off from S Durg at 9. 25 am n land at N Mumbai at 10.35 am . Very soon ,” Kapoor wrote on X.

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However, an official commencement date has not yet been announced.

Maharashtra Government Announces Viability Gap Funding

The Maharashtra government had recently announced viability gap funding support for the route under the Ministry of Civil Aviation's UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

The proposed financial support is intended to improve the commercial viability of the service and facilitate regular flight operations.

Read Also NCR Meets MMR: Akasa Air Commences Daily Flights Between Noida And Navi Mumbai Airports

Navi Mumbai Airport Expands Regional Connectivity

The proposed Sindhudurg service forms part of the expansion of regional air connectivity from Navi Mumbai International Airport.

FLY91, which has commenced operations from Navi Mumbai, has also announced plans to introduce daily services to Sindhudurg. The airline currently operates flights connecting Navi Mumbai and Goa, with onward connectivity to Agatti in Lakshadweep via Goa.

The airport's expanding network includes destinations such as Jodhpur, Udaipur, Guwahati, Ranchi, Darbhanga and Bagdogra.

The proposed Sindhudurg connection is expected to offer an additional travel option for passengers visiting the Konkan region for tourism, business and family visits.

Further details regarding ticket bookings, fares and the commencement date are awaited.

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