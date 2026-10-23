Navi Mumbai-Sindhudurg Air Connectivity To Finally Take Flight; NMIA Adds Nine New Destinations | File pic

Mumbai: Nine new domestic destinations have been unlocked from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), directly linking the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with coastal Maharashtra, the eastern Himalayas, Lakshadweep, and key cultural heartlands across India. The new destinations also include the long-awaited air connectivity to Sindhudurg.

Mumbaikars and Sindhudurg residents have long demanded air connectivity between the two regions. Recently, the state government had announced to offer viability gap funding on the route under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s UDAN scheme. However, Goa-based regional carrier Fly91 has taken the lead and announced starting operations on this route. However, it hasn't announced a commencement date.

The route will dramatically cut travel time to the region’s pristine beaches, historic sea forts and famed scuba diving hubs, providing a hassle-free alternative to the long road journey via the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Apart from coastal Maharashtra, the newly operational routes expand NMIA’s footprint across seven states and union territories. This includes Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jalgaon and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Guwahati in Assam, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Darbhanga in Bihar, Bagdogra in West Bengal and Lakshadweep’s Agatti via Goa Mopa.

"NMIA’s expanding domestic network and growing passenger and cargo operations reinforce our commitment to providing efficient connectivity for MMR and beyond. These new routes will improve access to important regional markets while supporting tourism, trade and economic growth," said an NMIA spokesperson.

According to NMIA, the airport recorded 27,185 air traffic movements and 35.88 lakh passengers, including 74 international movements carrying 8,442 passengers. This also includes 961 non-scheduled flights to domestic and international destinations.

NMIA logged 493 cargo movements, including 461 international freighters within less than three months since initiating international cargo workflows. The airport now hosts 18 airlines offering international freight services across 45 long-haul destinations across Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa.

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