NCR Meets MMR: Akasa Air Commences Daily Flights Between Noida And Navi Mumbai Airports

Akasa Air has started daily flights linking Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

Mumbai, June 12: On Tuesday, Akasa Air launched the first flight between the National Capital Region’s (NCR) newest Noida International Airport (NIA) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) newest Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

While none of the airlines have scheduled any direct flights between Noida and Mumbai Airport, Akasa Air’s daily service has linked the country’s two newest greenfield airports.

The launch follows the operational commencement of Noida International Airport at Jewar on Monday. On Tuesday morning, Akasa Air established a new air bridge, connecting NMIA directly with NIA. The airline, which is one of only two carriers operating from Noida, became the only airline to connect Noida with the MMR.

Daily Service Connects Two New Aviation Hubs

The inaugural commercial service, operating as flight QP-2017, departed from Navi Mumbai at 7.25 am and landed in Noida at 9.35 am. The return leg, flight QP-2018, departed Noida at 10.15 am and arrived back in Navi Mumbai at 12.30 pm.

Akasa Air’s Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Anand Srinivasan, said, "As one of India's newest aviation gateways, NIA offers significant opportunities to enhance connectivity for travellers across the National Capital Region and neighbouring states. Our early presence at Noida aligns with our long-term strategy of building a strong network across key growth markets while supporting the development of modern aviation infrastructure."

Industry Watches Passenger Demand

While aviation analysts expect passenger demand to grow on this route, airline officials have said that the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is the busiest in the country, enjoys ample connectivity and therefore passengers might not opt for the Noida-NMIA route in the long run.

A spokesperson for Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) emphasised the broader macroeconomic impact of the new route. “With both airports positioned as next-generation infrastructure assets, the new daily service reinforces India’s expanding aviation network and supports the broader objective of building efficient, multimodal and business-friendly connectivity between major urban growth centres.”

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Akasa Plans MRO Facility At Jewar

Akasa Air has also announced plans to operate a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility within the Jewar airport premises.

The facility will offer advanced MRO services, supporting a broad spectrum of aircraft maintenance activities to guarantee the highest standards of operational efficiency and safety as the airline continues to scale up its fleet.

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