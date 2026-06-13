Jewar Airport To Begin Commercial Flights June 15, IndiGo To Operate Inaugural Service | File Photo: ANI

Lucknow: The Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar will commence scheduled commercial flight operations from June 15, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh's aviation infrastructure and giving the National Capital Region its second international airport.

Inaugural Carrier

IndiGo will operate the inaugural commercial flight from the airport, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Express as scheduled passenger services gradually expand, airport authorities announced on Friday.

The airport will initially operate around six flights a day to a limited number of destinations. From July, operations will be scaled up significantly, with flights planned to more than 20 destinations. Airport officials said the network will continue to expand through the year, while international flight operations are expected to begin by the end of 2026.

International Flights by Year-End

"We expect international operations to begin by the end of the year. On June 15, we will start with a few destinations and around six flights a day. From July onwards, this will be ramped up to more than 20 destinations. As operations stabilise, more destinations will be added through the year," airport officials said.

The airport expects passenger traffic of 4.5 million to 5 million during its first financial year of operations and anticipates steady growth as more domestic and international routes are introduced.

Launch After PM's Inauguration

The launch comes nearly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on March 28. Earlier this week, the airport also received approval for its Aerodrome Security Programme from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, clearing a key regulatory requirement before the commencement of commercial services.

While the airport has not yet announced the initial destinations, it said details regarding schedules, routes and passenger services will be released shortly.

"The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment across the wider region," an airport spokesperson said.

Airport officials said the management will meet representatives of IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air next week to finalise flight schedules and slot allocations.

IndiGo is expected to operate the highest number of flights during the initial phase and is likely to develop parallel domestic and international networks from the new airport.

Akasa Air, which had earlier announced plans to station aircraft at Jewar, is also expected to begin both domestic and international operations from the airport.

Air India Express is expected to join the network shortly after the launch. Officials said plans are also under consideration for daily services connecting Noida with Bengaluru.

Developed to cater to the rapidly growing demand for air travel in northern India, the Noida International Airport has been designed as a modern aviation hub featuring advanced terminal infrastructure, efficient passenger handling systems and seamless multimodal connectivity with road and rail networks.

Nodal officer Shailendra Kumar Bhatia said the airport's launch marks a transformative moment for Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region.

"The NCR's second international airport is becoming a reality. The airport is set to transform Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region by creating jobs, improving global connectivity and unlocking growth across industry, logistics, tourism and infrastructure. It is a significant step towards building a future-ready Uttar Pradesh," he said.