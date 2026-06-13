Uttar Pradesh: Free AI-Based Digital Learning App Launched For Rural Students To Bridge Education Gap | file pic

Amethi, Jun 13: Students in Amethi will get access to free digital learning support through an artificial intelligence-based education application, aimed at making quality educational resources more accessible, especially for students in rural areas.

The initiative was launched in the district on Friday evening by representatives of the ZapTick AI app and district-based NGO Matiyari Manav Seva Sansthan.

Company officials said the facility is intended to help students prepare for competitive examinations, general studies and various academic subjects through technology-based learning tools.

ZapTick AI app CEO Indrajeet Singh said the platform has been designed to address challenges faced by students who may not have easy access to quality coaching and educational guidance.

"Students in rural areas often face difficulties in accessing modern learning resources. Our aim is to provide a smart and easy learning system that helps students study effectively and develop confidence," Singh said.

He said the AI-based education system focuses on three areas -- a learning platform, mental health support and community learning.

Students in Amethi will be able to access the free facility by downloading the application and entering a designated password, officials said.

The initiative is expected to benefit students preparing for different government recruitment examinations and professional courses by providing learning assistance through digital tools.

Matyari Manav Seva Sansthan president and former BJP MLA Chandra Prakash Mishra said, "Education plays a key role in social development, and technology can help bridge gaps in learning opportunities." An agreement was signed between the institute and the app developers during the launch event, officials said.

The facility will become operational across Amethi district from June 21 and will be available on playstore for downloads, company officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)