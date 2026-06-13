Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Schools; Cases Registered Against 37 Unauthorised Institutions

TMC officials intensify action against unauthorised schools in Thane while arranging admissions for affected students in recognised institutions | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 13: In a major crackdown against illegal educational institutions, the Education Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated stringent legal action against allegedly unauthorized schools operating within its jurisdiction.

The civic administration recently published a list of 58 “illegal” schools and explicitly warned parents against enrolling their children in them. Despite these warnings, several institutions continued to operate, prompting the education department to register criminal cases against 37 unauthorized schools.

Direct Action Against Misleading Admissions

According to civic officials, it was discovered that several schools were misleading parents by conducting admission processes under the guise of being affiliated with the State Board, ICSE, CBSE, or IB boards. This deception created a false impression of official recognition, a matter the administration has treated with utmost seriousness.

A medium-wise breakdown of the 58 identified unauthorized schools reveals a heavy concentration of English-medium institutions:

Medium of Instruction | Number of Illegal Schools

English Medium – 53

Hindi Medium – 3

Marathi Medium – 2

Regional Distribution Of Unauthorized Schools

The Diva ward committee jurisdiction reported the highest concentration of illegal institutions, followed by smaller numbers across other municipal zones:

Diva Ward: 43 schools

Kalwa, Manpada-Majiwada, and Uthalsar: 2 schools each

Mumbra and Vartak Nagar: 1 school each

Progress And Student Rehabilitation

While the issue remains persistent, the TMC has made notable progress compared to the previous academic year. Last year, 81 unauthorized schools were operating in the city, catering to approximately 19,000 students.

Due to strict administrative measures taken by the TMC Education Department, that number has dropped by 23, bringing the current total down to 58.

Student Rehabilitation Guaranteed

Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department, Mitali Sancheti, confirmed that the administration has ensured the rehabilitation of students currently enrolled in these unauthorized institutions.

Arrangements have been finalized to accommodate these students in nearby authorized municipal or recognized private schools, and their admissions are actively being processed.

Public Awareness Campaigns

To ensure parents do not fall prey to fraudulent admission promises, the TMC has launched a unique public awareness campaign. The civic body is utilizing the waste-collection vehicles (Ghanta Gadis) of the Solid Waste Management Department to broadcast warning announcements and guidelines directly into residential neighbourhoods.

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The Education Department has strongly urged parents to secure admissions only in officially recognized schools. In case of any doubts regarding a school's authorization status, parents are advised to directly contact the Thane Municipal Corporation Education Department at its Vishnunagar-Naupada office.

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