Navi Mumbai: NMMC Flags 5 Unauthorised Schools, Warns Parents Against Admissions For 2026-27

NMMC issues a public warning after identifying unauthorized schools operating without mandatory approval in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 21: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified five schools operating without mandatory government or civic approval in its jurisdiction and urged parents not to enrol their children in these institutions for the 2026-27 academic year.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the civic body said the schools were found functioning without recognition from the government or the municipal corporation as of March 31, 2026.

The action has been taken under Section 18 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which prohibits the operation of schools without official approval.

Five schools found operating without approval

The unauthorised schools listed by the civic body include Al Momin School in CBD Belapur, Ikra International and Maktab School in Nerul, Agnal Pre-Primary Convent School in Koparkhairane, Vishwabharati School in Koparkhairane, and Christ the King Secondary School in Koparkhairane.

According to the notice, Vishwabharati School has recognition only for Classes 1 to 5, while Classes 6 to 8 are unauthorised. Similarly, Christ the King Secondary School is recognised up to Class 7, while Class 8 is unauthorised. In the case of Al Momin School, the matter is currently pending before the court in Writ Petition No. 6565/2023.

Parents advised to shift children to recognised schools

“The schools concerned should coordinate with parents and ensure that students are admitted to nearby municipal or government-recognised private schools for further education. Schools operating without permission should be shut down,” the NMMC Education Department said in the notice.

Also Watch:

The civic body also appealed to parents not to take fresh admissions in these schools and advised those who have already enrolled their children to transfer them to recognised institutions to avoid academic loss.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/