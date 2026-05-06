PMC Issues Warning After Identifying 13 Illegal Schools In Pune – Here's The Full List

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has officially released a list of 13 schools operating illegally within city limits for the 2025-26 academic year on Wednesday.

The primary education department issued an urgent warning to parents to avoid enrolling their children in these institutions to prevent academic loss and future legal issues.

According to PMC officials, these schools have been functioning without the necessary government permissions or recognised affiliations.

The education department emphasised that any certificates issued by these unauthorised schools will not be considered valid.

This could lead to serious problems for students when they try to transfer to other schools or apply for higher education in the future.

Here is the complete list of the 13 schools operating illegally within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits for the 2025-26 academic year, as announced by the primary education department:

1) New Millennium Star English School – Bibwewadi

2) Mahatma Gandhi School – Yerawada

3) Tim's School (Taqwa Islamic Maktab & School) – Kondhwa

4) Saint View International School – Kondhwa Budruk

5) Emmanuel Public School – Mohammadwadi

6) Akansha Academy School – Lohagaon

7) Ellora Medical and Educational Foundation’s Aryan Public School – Narhe

8) Legacy High School – Kondhwa

9) Shibli Nomani English Medium School – Kondhwa

10) Orchids: The International School – Undri

11) Global Education Trust’s Iqra Islamic School – Kausarbaug

12) Global English Medium School – Ambegaon

13) Aryan World School – Undri

The PMC education department has urged parents to be extremely careful and verify the legal status of any school before securing admission. Officials stated that enrolling children in these blacklisted institutions is a major risk to a child’s educational career. The municipal corporation is expected to take further action against these schools for violating state education laws.