Full List Of Schools In Pimpri-Chinchwad That Are Operating Illegally, Parents Warned Against Admission | AI Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified 10 private English medium schools operating without mandatory government recognition for the academic year 2026–27 and has warned parents not to admit their children to these institutions.

According to the civic body’s education department, these schools are functioning without approval from the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department. Despite receiving closure notices earlier, several of them continue to operate and are reportedly still taking admissions.

The unauthorised schools list is as follows:

DMK International School, Kasarwadi

Catalyst International School, Charholi Phata

Little Star English Medium School, Chinchwadnagar

Blooming Birds School, Tathawade

Nurture International School, Charholi

Mount Everest English School, Kasarwadi

Mindworld International School, Charholi

Hem’s International School, Wakad

Galaxy International School, Moshi

Mane English Medium School, Kalewadi

Officials said these schools are not listed in official government records and do not have valid recognition certificates. Authorities have cautioned that enrolling children in such institutions could lead to serious academic problems. Students may face difficulty while transferring to other schools, as certificates and marksheets issued by unauthorised schools may not be considered valid. They may also miss out on government schemes and scholarships.

There is also a risk that these schools could be sealed at any time, which could disrupt the academic year of students.

Sangeeta Bangar, administration officer of the education department, said strict legal action will be taken against the management of these schools as per government rules. She warned parents not to be influenced by infrastructure or advertisements and to check whether a school has a valid Certificate of Recognition and a U-DISE code before taking admission.

She added that parents will be held responsible for any loss if they admit their children to unauthorised schools without verification. The department has advised parents to visit the PCMC education office if they have any doubts.

Authorities have stressed that careful verification is necessary to protect children’s education and avoid future complications.