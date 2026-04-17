Nashik Conversion Case Reaches Supreme Court Of India; Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay Petition Seeks Special Courts | PTI

Nashik: The case involving allegations of sexual harassment against women and forced religious conversions at the TCS BPO unit in Nashik has now reached the country's apex court, the Supreme Court. Ashwini Upadhyay has filed a significant petition in the Supreme Court regarding this matter, and the Court has taken cognisance of it. This major development is giving the case a new direction.

What Are the Demands in the Petition?

Ashwini Upadhyay has filed a fresh application within a pending conversion-related case in the Supreme Court. Citing the Nashik TCS incident, the application states: "This incident has shaken the conscience of citizens across the entire nation." According to the petition, religious conversions carried out through fraud, inducement, or coercion are not merely issues of individual liberty; rather, they pose a threat to the nation's sovereignty, the values of secularism, the democratic framework, and fundamental rights.

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The petitioner has put forth the following key demands:

- All religious conversions carried out through fraud, inducement, or coercion should be declared illegal by law.

- Such conversions should be treated as acts akin to 'terrorism' or an 'indirect war against the nation.'

- The Central and State governments must take strict action in this regard.

- Special Courts should be established across the country to ensure the speedy adjudication of such cases.

The entire nation is now watching closely to see when the Supreme Court will hear this petition and what directives it will issue.

Background of the Case

Between 2022 and 2026, a total of nine FIRs were registered by eight female employees and one male employee at a BPO company associated with TCS in Nashik. The accused face allegations of sexually exploiting, blackmailing, molesting, and in some instances, attempting to rape young Hindu women by luring them with promises of high salaries, promotions, and job security. Furthermore, there are grave allegations that the victims were coerced into offering Namaz (prayers), observing Roza (fasting), consuming beef, and converting to Islam.

So far, six team leaders, including Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Shafi Shaikh, along with others, have been arrested. Acting on the orders of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Sandeep Mitke is conducting the inquiry.

TCS Company's Stance

TCS has affirmed its "zero-tolerance" policy regarding such matters and has announced the suspension of the accused employees. The company has immediately suspended all operations at its Nashik unit and has instructed employees to work from home. New recruitment has also been halted.

The SIT investigation is proceeding rapidly, and a search is currently underway for Nida Khan and other absconding accused individuals. The filing of a petition in the Supreme Court has now lent this case significant national and legal importance. Demands for the establishment of special courts and the enactment of stricter laws are gaining momentum.

As this matter is currently under judicial scrutiny, none of the allegations has been proven. However, this incident has sparked a nationwide debate concerning issues such as women's safety in the workplace, the implementation of the POSH Act, and forced religious conversions. All eyes are now fixed on the Supreme Court, awaiting its verdict.