TCS Nashik Row: Nida Khan Is Pregnant & At Her Mumbai Home; Family Denies She Is 'On The Run'

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at a TCS-linked BPO unit in Nashik, the family of accused Nida Khan has strongly denied police claims that she is absconding, asserting that the 26-year-old is at home in Mumbai with her family and expecting her first child. Several narratives about Khan have been debunked by the family, including claims of her being an HR head at TCS.

TCS Nashik Row: Nida Khan is pregnant

Khan has been named in one of the nine FIRs filed in the case, specifically an FIR lodged at Devlali Police Station pertaining to religious harassment. Police have described her as the alleged 'mastermind' and 'HR head' who tried to suppress complaints, but her family and lawyer have pushed back against these portrayals.

Her lawyer, Baba Sayyed, told Hindustan Times that they are in the process of filing an anticipatory bail application for her before the sessions court in Nashik. “It’ll be done in a couple of days,” he said, with her pregnancy expected to be cited among the grounds.

TCS Nashik Row: Nida Khan is not on the run

According to her family, Nida Khan is not on the run and no police personnel have visited their door to inquire about her whereabouts. Her maternal uncle stated, “She is not running away from anything. And I do want to say that so far no police officer has shown up at our door asking for her whereabouts.”

The family further clarified that Khan does not work in the HR team, contrary to widespread reports on television channels and social media. She joined the BPO in December 2021 as a telecaller in the sales team and is not among the senior employees, with at least three levels of senior personnel above her. “She has never been associated with the HR team,” multiple sources close to the family confirmed.

TCS Nashik Row: Nida Khan's father regrets 'encouraging her to work'

Khan’s father, who runs a timber business in Nashik, expressed deep distress over the allegations. Once proud of his daughter for securing a job in a multinational company, he now regrets encouraging her to work. “It would have been better if she had not worked at all. Such terrible things are being said about her, none of which are true. We have been so upset. Her mother has taken ill,” he told HT. He added that she 'just went to work every day and got in trouble just for saying hi and bye to people.'

Khan, who graduated with a commerce degree and is pursuing an MBA through correspondence, moved to Mumbai in January this year after her marriage last year to be with her husband. She was working at the company’s BPO in Malad until her suspension on April 9.

TCS Nashik Row: How it all escalated?

The broader case stems from a complaint by a 23-year-old BPO employee accusing a senior colleague, Danish Shaikh, of sexual harassment and sexual relations under the false pretext of marriage. It involves sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to sexual intercourse by deceit, sexual harassment, insulting religious beliefs, and joint liability. Additional FIRs allege religious coercion, with some accused reportedly making objectionable comments about Hindu deities and attempting to promote Islam.

Seven of the accused have been arrested so far, while police continue to investigate around 78 suspicious call records, emails, and chats, along with potential financial transactions.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has ordered an internal probe, describing the allegations as 'gravely concerning.' TCS has suspended the accused employees, reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, and stated it is cooperating fully with authorities.

Khan’s family has said they initially thought there might be another woman with the same name but were informed by her directly about the case, causing significant mental trauma to the entire family.