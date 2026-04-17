Absconding Nida Khan Not TCS HR, But A Telecaller At Nashik BPO: Employees New Claim Shifts Narrative

In a significant development that threatens to upend the established narrative around the TCS Nashik scandal, a new report suggests that Nida Khan, widely identified in media reports and social media as the human resources head of the Nashik BPO unit, holds no such senior designation. According to internal sources, Khan is employed as a telecaller, a frontline position that bears little resemblance to the influential HR leadership role she has been publicly attributed.

TCS Nashik row: Nida Khan was not HR head

Sources within the TCS Nashik BPO unit told Business Today, on conditions of anonimity, told that Nida Khan is a telecaller, not the HR head. She is said to be at the centre of the scandal involving sexual harassment and alleged forced religious conversion.

The sources were unequivocal about Khan's actual role at the organisation. They said she is a telecaller, an entry-to-mid level customer service position, and that descriptions of her as the unit's HR head are factually incorrect.

The distinction is more than semantic. An HR head would typically wield institutional authority over hiring, disciplinary processes, and employee complaints, powers that would lend significant weight to allegations of coercion or misconduct. A telecaller, by contrast, operates in a frontline capacity with no such organisational leverage.

It is not yet clear how or when the 'HR head' characterisation first entered public discourse, but it has persisted across news cycles and social media coverage of the scandal, shaping public perception of the accused and the nature of the alleged offences.

Nida Khan currently on the run

Despite the questions surrounding her designation, Nida Khan remains a key accused in the case. Sources confirm she is currently absconding and has not presented herself before the authorities investigating the matter. Her whereabouts are not known to law enforcement at the time of publication.

The failure to appear before investigators has only deepened suspicion around Khan's role in the alleged incidents, even as new details about her actual position at the company emerge and complicate the picture that has so far been presented.

The TCS Nashik BPO unit has been at the heart of a major and fast-evolving scandal that encompasses two distinct but related sets of allegations - sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.