Nashik TCS Row Escalates: NIA Set to Probe Possible Terror And Foreign Links | Sourced

Nashik: The alleged case involving sexual exploitation of women employees and forced religious conversion at a TCS company office in the city has taken a serious turn, with the possibility of a terror link now being examined. In this backdrop, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to step in and take over the investigation.



According to sources, the Nashik Police have handed over key documents related to the case to the NIA, suspecting a possible connection to extremist elements. The agency is expected to probe multiple angles, including whether any anti-national forces are involved, the source of funding behind the alleged activities, and whether there are links to foreign entities. Investigators may also examine communication records of the suspects in Nashik and explore if there are any connections to past incidents, such as the Delhi bomb blasts.



NCW team to interact with victims

Meanwhile, a high-level team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to visit Nashik. The team will inspect the company premises and directly interact with the victims.



The delegation includes retired Justice Sadhana Jadhav, former Haryana DIG B.K. Sinha, and Supreme Court advocate Monica Arora. Beyond on-site inspection, the team will conduct detailed discussions with the affected women and submit a confidential report to the Commission.