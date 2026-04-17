Panvel Municipal Corporation Flags 7 Unauthorised Schools, Urges Parents To Cancel Admissions And Verify Recognition

PMC warns parents against enrolling children in seven unauthorised schools across Panvel | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, April 17: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified seven primary schools operating without government approval in its jurisdiction and warned parents against admitting their children to these institutions.

According to the civic body’s education department, the schools declared unauthorised are Marshmallows International School in Owe; Kalsekar English Medium School in Taloja Pachand; Arkam English School and Ocean Bright Convent School in Taloja; Oxford English Medium School in Kalamboli; Bajaj International School in Taloja; and The West Hill High International School in Taloja.

Cases registered, parents asked to verify credentials

Officials said these institutions were declared unauthorised even before commencing operations, and cases have been registered against them. The civic body has urged parents to verify the official recognition of schools before seeking admission.

Parents who have already enrolled their children in these schools have been advised to cancel the admissions immediately and opt for recognised institutions.

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation Opens Admissions For Classes 4 To 7 At D B Patil English Medium School...

Authorities warn of strict action

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale reiterated that strict action will continue against unauthorised schools, while Additional Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Meghamale said the corporation remains committed to maintaining education standards and safeguarding students’ interests.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/