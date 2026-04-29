Navi Mumbai Airport Set For Global Takeoff: 35 International Flights Expected To Operate Daily From NMIA From May 2026, Says CIDCO

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport is preparing to expand its horizons, as international flight operations are scheduled to commence in May 2026, marking a major milestone for aviation growth. According to City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal, after the successful launch of domestic services, the airport is now ready to expand into international travel from May 2026.

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This development comes after reports earlier stated that plans for international operations had been deferred due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

“Around 35 international flights are expected to operate daily from NMIA,” Singhal said. Although May 2026 has been set as the start of international operations, the exact date is not yet known.

Since its inception, NMIA has witnessed remarkable growth in operations, increasing from handling approximately 5,000 passengers daily in December 2025 to now accommodating over 22,000 passengers and nearly 160 flight movements every day.

In addition, Vijay Singhal said that work on the second runway at NMIA is currently underway, while plans for a third runway have already been initiated. With the addition of the third runway, the airport’s total annual passenger handling capacity is expected to reach around 13.5 crore, significantly boosting its ability to manage future air traffic.

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