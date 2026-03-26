Navi Mumbai International Airport To Connect 46 Destinations In Summer 2026 Schedule, Boosting Flights To 1,092 Weekly

Navi Mumbai International Airport expands routes and flight frequency in summer schedule to enhance domestic connectivity | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) announced its first summer schedule, which will come into effect from March 29 to October 24. The country's newest airport will significantly expand its domestic network from 16 to 46 destinations during this period, scaling operations to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements.

Expansion of domestic network

According to information from Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd., the schedule will add 30 new domestic routes, linking the airport to a mix of commercial, tourism and religious centres across India.

Delhi will lead with the largest share of nine daily departures, followed by seven departures to Goa and six to Bengaluru. Additionally, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi and Indore will be the major destinations.

Increase in flight operations

With IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express set to operate additional flights from the airport during this period, flight operations are expected to scale up to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements, with an average of 156 movements per day. Average daily departures are projected to rise from 22 at launch to 78 by April 2026.

Boost to regional connectivity

The expansion is expected to improve connectivity across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and support rising passenger demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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New cities to be added

Agra, Aurangabad, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bareilly, Belgaum, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Diu, Durgapur, Goa (Dabolim), Gorakhpur, Hindon, Hirasar (Rajkot), Hubli, Jabalpur, Jammu, Jharsuguda, Kannur, Kolhapur, Madurai, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Srinagar, Tirupati, Trivandrum and Vizag.

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