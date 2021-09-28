Navi Mumbai: Agencies do not find any leakage after residents complain of gas leak-like smell in Nerul, Belapur and other areas

The mystery of foul smell in the Nerul node continued on Tuesday after MGL refused any leakage in its pipeline. Alarmed by the foul smell, resembling a gas leak, residents from Nerul complained to MGL. However, MGL did not find any leakage in its pipeline.

Residents from Belapur too felt a gas leak-like smell on Tuesday afternoon and complained to the fire brigade.

An official from Nerul Fire station said that they received several calls from residents regarding foul smells on Tuesday afternoon. “We had informed the MGL to check its pipeline for any leakage. However, they did not find anything leakage,” said an official from Nerul fire station. Even residents of sectors 2,4,6,8 and 10 of Nerul witnessed foul smells. Santosh Mahale, a resident of sector 10 in Nerul said that around 2 pm, the smell was unbearable which became lighter in the evening.

Sunita Mandwe, a former corporator from Nerul said that she also felt the foul smell and also received calls from residents. “In the afternoon, the smell was strong which gradually became light by evening,” said Mande. She added that she asked residents to not panic as MGL was already checking and do not carry away rumours.

MGL also issued a statement after carrying out a thorough check in the areas where there were gas leakage complaints. The statement stated: “MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Navi Mumbai since around 2 pm on September 28, 2021. Our emergency teams equipped with gas detection equipment have visited few areas from where such complaints were received. The gas detection equipment has not indicated any natural gas leakage. We have also not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:15 PM IST