Navi Mumbai: Affordable houses between Rs 20 to 25 lakhs in four days BANM’s property exhibition at Vashi

The much-awaited property exhibition of the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) is set to start on Friday in Vashi. More than 100 developers will showcase their properties from Airoli to Khopoli and Karjat. The developer's body says that the exhibition will cater to every segment of homebuyers. The 20th property exhibition of BANM will be held from May 13 to May 16 in Vashi, opposite CIDCO’s Exhibition centre.

The demand for houses has changed following two years of the pandemic as many people are looking for bigger houses. Since work from home (WFH) culture is no longer a different term, developers are ready to meet the expectations.

Haresh Chheda, president of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) said that the trend for the work from home is gaining popularity. Even many organizations are shifting to WFH to save the overall cost of operations. “In such a scenario, home buyers are looking for a bigger house to get space for their work,” said Chheda, adding that even families have to spend most of their time at home, and ultimately everyone needs space and privacy.

The special attraction of the property exhibition is the availability of affordable homes. The developers’ body says that houses between Rs 20 lakhs and 25 lakhs will be available in Karjat and Khopoli in the property exhibition.

Apart from affordable homes, buyers will also get premium houses during the exhibition. “There are projects near the NRI complex along Palm Beach Road. A couple of luxury properties will be available in Sanpada along the Palm Beach Road that will cost a few crores,” said Trivedi, adding that the redevelopment project in Vashi by Arihant and Godrej offers premium category homes.

After a gap of three years, BANM is holding its property exhibition in May. A number of infra-projects of around one lakh crores are lined up and many of them are nearing completion. Developers are expecting a good response during the four days of the exhibition.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:14 PM IST