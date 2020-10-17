Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases drop to three-month low under NMMC

There is good news as the number of active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to a three-month low with the rise in recovery rate in the city. The number of active cases now is lower than that recorded since the first week of July. At present, the number of active cases is around 3,050.

For the entire duration of the last month, the number of people being cured of COVID-19 infection is rising. This has resulted in decrease in the number of active cases.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, in the first week of July, the number of active cases was around 3,100. However, the number of active cases kept increasing thereafter with the increase in positive cases.

Meanwhile, the civic body also ramped up tracing and testing that added more positive cases per day in the city. On August 4, it reached 4,881 active cases which were maximum. As per the data, the recovery rate was just 65%. However, on October 16, the active cases were just 3045.

“In the last one and a half months, around 30 percent of active cases have come down,” said the official.

“With timely tracing and testing, the number of positive cases shot up. But the severity was less as infected people were traced at a very early stage of infection,” said a senior civic official. He added that early tracing resulted in early isolation and treatment which increased the recovery rate.

At present, the recovery rate under the NMMC area is 90% with just 3,045 active cases left. Even the number of positive cases being reported per day has also come down around 300. “Almost a similar number of people are found infected and getting cured every day,” said the official.

“We had increased the number of individuals being tested to around 3,000 per day which also pushed the number. However, that led to early detections. Now, the daily testing in the city has come down to around 2,000,” added the official.

So far, under the NMMC, 2,44,608 tests have been conducted, of which 1,55,017 were Antigen tests while the remaining being RT-PCR. The total number of positive cases reported are 41730 with the overall test-positivity rate being 17.05%.