Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases cross 50 in NMMC

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, active cases are increasing slowly again. The number of active cases that had come to single digit, crossed 50 on April 4. The civic body saw a total of 50 new Covid cases in the last 7 days.

There was zero new case reported under the civic jurisdiction on May 3. However, with 6 new cases detected on May 4, the number of active cases reached 52. No patient was discharged on May 4.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their works and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:39 PM IST