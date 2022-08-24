Navi Mumbai: Active cases of Covid cross 800 under NMMC

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is at its highest in the last month with more than 100 cases being reported for the last week.

A total of 167 new cases of Covid were reported on August 23, taking the total number of active cases to 846.

After a gap, more than 100 cases of Covid in the city on August 23. There is a rising trend of Covid cases during August so far.

At present, 638 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city. On August 23, a total of 53 patients got discharged.

On August 23, the civic body conducted 2585 RT PCR tests and 3079 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,82,010 RT PCR and 23,10,386 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.