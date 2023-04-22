Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID cross 250 under NMMC | Representative picture

After almost six months, the number of active cases of COVID has crossed 200 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body saw 48 new cases on April 21.

The civic body conducted around 1150 tests on April 21. At present, the number of active cases is 251. In the last month, new cases of COVID have been reported across the country.

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC had closed all its COVID care centre as Covid cases were under control. Now, the civic chief has directed to ensure the availability of oxygen and other medicines.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts administering iNCOVACC nasal vaccine to senior citizens

India COVID cases

Meanwhile, India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The tally of COVID cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877.

(with agency inputs)