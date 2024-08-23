Navi Mumbai: Abandoned Car Of 2 Missing Businessman Found With Bullet Mark And Bloodstains Found At Expressway

Abandoned Vehicle found at Expressway |

An abandoned car belonging to two businessmen was found at Khalapur near a food mall on the Expressway on Thursday afternoon. The duo, identified as Sameer Jain and Ameer Khanzade, residents of Nerul, had left home on Wednesday night for some work.

"As they did not return on Thursday, their respective wives approached the police. When the Nerul police tried to locate their vehicle, it was found abandoned on the expressway. There was one bullet mark on the rear side of the car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.

Police Inspector Shital Raut from Khalapur police said, "Nerul police found the abandoned car in their missing case in our jurisdiction. We did the panchnama and handed over the car to them. There were blood stains inside the car and one bullet mark on the rear."

The forensic team and dog squad reached the spot, and further investigations are ongoing by Nerul police. As of now, a missing person's complaint has been registered with Nerul police.