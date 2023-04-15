Navi Mumbai: AAP protest against hike in electricity tariff | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the proposed hike in electricity tariff from April 1 by 20 per cent. They alleged that citizens in the state are already paying the highest tariff across the country. The party staged a protest at Mahavitaran Office, Vashi-Sector-17.

The party units across Maharashtra staged protest under the leadership of AAP Maharashtra chief Ranga Rachure.

“Electricity is generated in the state at Rs 2.50 to Rs 3.00 per unit and it is sold at Rs 12 to 18 per unit. AAP has been continuously protesting to stop this looting. Now the BJP-Shiv Sena government has come to power and as they had promised to provide cheaper and free electricity, it is time to fulfill all the promises. Therefore, the 10 to 20% surcharge hike in the electricity tariff in the state from July 1, 2022 should be withdrawn immediately,” said AAP Navi Mumbai Executive President Shyambhau Kadam.

Officials and workers of AAP Navi Mumbai participated in the protest against the proposed price hike.