 Navi Mumbai: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 5 Women, Held For Illegal Stay In Belapur
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police on Monday arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying illegally at an apartment in CBD-Belapur for the past four years. Those arrested include five women and three men.

According to the police, they raided a flat at a housing complex in Shahbaz village of Belapur area. The cops found five women and three men from Bangladesh, in the age group of 20 to 40 years, staying there illegally without any valid documents for the last four years.

“We have arrested all the eight people under relevant sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act,” police added.

