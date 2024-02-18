Navi Mumbai: Bangladeshi Couple Booked By ATS For Staying Illegally On Bogus Documents

Representational image

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have booked two Bangladeshi nationals who had procured Indian identity documents such as Aadhar cards, PAN cards and voter ID cards with Hindu names. The police are now probing those who had these bogus documents made for the accused persons.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is PY Patil, a police constable with the Navi Mumbai Unit of ATS. The police had received information about Bangladeshi nationals staying in Panvel. On Thursday, a police team visited the spot and found two persons Ranjan Satyaranjan Das alias Aslam Abdul Kuddus Shaikh (35), a native of Khulna District in Bangladesh and Malina Ranjan Das alias Husna Aslam Shaikh (34).

Shaikh had entered India illegally in 2015

Shaikh had been staying at the said place for the past four years and had illegally entered India in 2015. In 2016, Shaikh came in touch with Husna, who is originally from Nodail District in Bangladesh. Shaikh and Husna then married in the same year. The couple had procured Aadhar cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks, voter ID cards and a ration card on bogus names to conceal their real identity. The police investigation has revealed that the accused persons used to contact their relatives in Bangladesh using an internet calling mobile application.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

Earlier this month as well, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the ATS from Panvel for allegedly staying in India illegally. The duo, however, possessed Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and driving licenses in their names.