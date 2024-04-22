Navi Mumbai: 5 Hutments Ruined After Cylinder Blasts In Belapur, Minor Injuries Reported

FPJ

Five hutments at sector 8B of Belapur were gutted in fire after a cylinder in one of the hutments blasted. The incident happened at around 10.30 am on Monday at Jai Durgamata Nagar in sector 8 B of CBD Belapur. “Cooking cylinder in one of the hutments blasted which cause fire in the hurment. The residents of that hutment ran to safety and so did the others.

The fire spread to other four hutments as well which was then doused by our team,” NMMC Fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.

Challenges Faced During Firefighting Efforts At Belapur Hutments

According to the fire officer, the road leading to the hutment area was not easily accessible and tree branches on the way obstructed the movement of the fire van. The fire team hence, pulled out 12 hoses from the fire van and used to douse the fire at the spot.

Another gas cylinder in the hutment was safely taken out. “One of the residents received minor burns. HP gad manager who also was present at the spot also received minor burn injuries. Both of them were treated by the NMMC doctors who had reached the spot along with ambulance,” Jadhav added. Water was used to douse the fire and all that was there in the hutment, got burnt.