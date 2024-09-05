 Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
On Tuesday, the deceased had gone to meet his father in law at Chembur and was going back to Pune when he stopped his car on the bridge and jumped off.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
The deceased banker Alex Regi | FPJ

A 35 year old banker from Pune has reportedly jumped off from Atal Setu on Tuesday morning around 11.45 am. The banker identified as Alex Regi, a resident of Pimpri had come to Mumbai for a meeting.

On Tuesday, he had gone to meet his father in law at Chembur and was going back to Pune when he stopped his car on the bridge and jumped off.

"The man was under tremendous work pressure as per the family. He had not left any suicide note. From cctv cameras the monitoring team saw the car stalled and alerted the police but he jumped immediately. The rescue team fished the body out and has handed over to the family," a police officer said.

The prayer meet is scheduled at a church Chembur on Thursday by the family after which the body would be taken to Pune for the last rites.

The deceased was at the managerial post and his parents work as professors in reputed colleges at Pune.

Need Help- Call Aasra

