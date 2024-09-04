23-Year-Old Youth Lays Before Speeding Train In Indore, Blames Girlfriend & Her Brothers In Suicide Note

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth laid before the speeding train and ended his life in Indore on Tuesday evening. The youth happened on railway tracks under Annapurna police station limits of the city. He left a suicide note, alleging that his girlfriend and her brothers were responsible for his death.

"I am innocent, but because I am a boy, no one will listen to me. Everyone will listen to the girl, so I am ending my life," read his suicide note.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ritik Bachhane, a resident of Devendra Nagar. He was a loading vehicle driver for a private company. Ritik blamed his girlfriend and her brothers, Shubham Batham Rathore and Nikhil Rathore, for his death. In the note, Ritik claimed that his relationship with the girl had been ongoing for a year, but her family found out about it. The girl wanted to marry Ritik, but without any identity documents, they could not marry.

Ritik left a suicide note stating, "My name is Ritik Bachhane. My girlfriend, her brother Shubham Batham Rathore, and Nikhil Rathore are responsible for my death. The girl and I were having an affair for a year. Her family members came to know about this. The girl wanted to run away from her house and marry me, but she did not bring any documents with her. I did not do anything wrong to her. Out of fear of her family, she defended herself by saying that I used to scare her, but it is not true.

"I took care of her more than my life. I never let her lack anything. Whatever she asked for, I brought it. With a single call, I brought her a saree, lipstick, slippers, shoes, clothes, everything. She blackmailed me a lot. I have proof of this."

Her brother came with 15 goons assaulted and took away his phone

He also mentioned in the note, "Her brother came with 15 goons, assaulted me, and took away my phone. He removed all the evidence so that his sister would not get defamed. Her brother comes to my house every night at 10 o'clock and scares my family members. He does not correct his own sister. After my death, my family members should be given protection; they are innocent."

Requested police officials for taking strict action against the girl and her brothers

Ritik requested police officials to take strict action against the girl and her brothers, expressing doubt that his side of the story would be believed. He also appealed for the safety of his family, who he feared might face repercussions after his death.

He apologized to his mother, saying, "Mother, don't worry. I have no other option. I have made a video on my mobile, which I shared on my friend’s mobile. Now I am leaving; you stay well. Give courage to father. Get them punished. Bye-bye. My Activa is parked under the bridge."