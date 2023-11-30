Navi Mumbai: 3 Bangladeshi Nationals, Of Which 2 Murder Suspects, Detained In Panvel

Mumbai: 6 Armed Men Rob 40-Year-Old Returning From Father's Funeral In Nahur; Police Track Down & Arrest 4 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City police have detained three Bangladeshi nationals, two of whom are suspected of being involved in a murder case in Bangladesh. The detained individuals, identified as Ali Safiz Shaikh, Ravivul Manan Shaikh and Mason Kislu Mulla, were discovered in Panvel while reportedly searching for employment opportunities.

Acting on information about their suspicious activities in the Panvel State Transport Bus Depot area, the police detained the trio. Upon failing to produce documents establishing their Indian citizenship, an investigation revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals. Consequently, a case has been registered against them under Section 3 (a) and 12 (c) of the Passport Act 1967, along with Section 14 (a) of the Foreigners Act 1946. The suspects are currently in police custody.

Murder case revealed during police search

During the initial search at the police station, a paper written in Bengali language was found in their possession. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the paper was an FIR copy. Shockingly, it detailed a murder case registered in Kalia Police Station, Narail District, Bangladesh. The case, dated September 29, 2023, is recorded under sections 302 and 34 of The Penal Code 1860, with Ali Hafeez Sheikh and Raviul Manan Sheikh identified as suspected accused in the crime.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Staying Illegally At Construction Site

Police investigate illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals

The Panvel City police are now delving into the circumstances surrounding the entry of these individuals into the country and investigating whether they were involved in any other criminal activities in India.

The revelation of their potential connection to a murder case adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation, highlighting the need for thorough scrutiny and cooperation with international authorities.