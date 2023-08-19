Navi Mumbai: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Staying Illegally At Construction Site

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit arrested 8 Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally in the country. They have been staying at a construction site illegally for 8 months, said police. They have been identified as Kona Nawab Sheikh, 32, Rani Chandu Sheikh, 20, Bisti Noyan Sheikh 20, Shawan Azhar Haldar (Musa) 39, Noyan Mohsin Sheikh 23, Mohammad Haidar Ali Sheikh 26, Sajan Azhar Haldar 39, and Mohsin Abdul Rahim Shaikh 64.

The police carried out a raid at Sai Yash Building in Sector 17, Ulwe and detained 5 men and 3 women and when their documents were checked, it was found they entered the country illegally and were residing for 8 months. They were engaged in manual labour work.

Upon interrogation, the detained individuals confessed to having entered India illegally. Following which Senior Police Inspector Atul Aher filed a case against the apprehended under the Passports Act of 1950 and the Foreign Persons Act. The case has been registered at the Nhava Sheva Police Station.

