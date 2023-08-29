Navi Mumbai: Six Bangladeshis Held For Illegal Stay In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Six Bangladeshis, including a woman and teen, were arrested for allegedly illegally staying in India. They did not have valid visas and passports, said the police. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit personnel recently raided their premises in the Belpada village coming under the Kharghar police station limits. “They were doing odd jobs and most of the time they were unemployed,” said an official.

They were given time to produce documents of their nationality, however, they failed to show any kind of documents. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been living in Belpada for the past seven-eight months. Multiple SIM cards were also found in their possession.

A case has been filed against them under the Foreigners and Passport Acts.