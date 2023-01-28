Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old Panvel biker dies, pillion injured after hitting tempo

File photo

A 25-year-old Panvel resident died and another got injured after their motorbike collided with a pick-up tempo on Thursday along the Panvel-Matheran Road. The injured was admitted to MGM Hospital and his condition is stable.

The deceased was identified as Atish Bhoir, 25, a resident of Sukapur in Panvel. According to police, he was returning to his home after playing a cricket match in New Panvel on January 26 evening. He was riding his motorbike, while the injured Nagesh Patil, 29, a resident of Bhokarpada in Panvel was a pillion rider.

According to police, the deceased had come to play cricket along with his three friends. After playing the match, they were returning to their home on their motorbikes. While the deceased Bhoir and injured Patil were in one motorbike, their friend Kalpesh Salvi, 24, a resident of sector 16 New Panvel and Mayur Mhatre, 26, a resident of Morbe, were in another motorbike.

Deceased was driving at high speed

The complainant, Kalpesh Salvi informed the police that the deceased Bhoir was riding the motorbike at high speed and overtook him. Salvi was driving behind him. However, after going some distance, while overtaking another vehicle, Bhoitr hit a pick-up tempo that was coming from the opposite direction.

When Salvi and his friend Mhatre reached after some time, they found that both of them were lying with injuries. They took them to Sub District Hospital in Panvel. However, they were referred to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Later, they admitted them to MGM Hospital. But during the treatment, Bhoir died due to injuries. However, the pillion rider Mhare sustained injuries and is currently recuperating.

Meanwhile, the Khandeshwar police registered a case of rash driving and negligence causing death against the deceased Bhoir and started the investigation.

