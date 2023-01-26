Navi Mumbai: Coastal Road in city to decongest Sion Panvel Expressway

Mumbai: To decongest Sion-Panvel Expressway, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has approved the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) proposal for the Coastal Road from Jalmarg (Sector 16 Kharghar) to Sector 11 in CBD, and balance link between Sector 15 CBD to water transport terminal in Nerul. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link with Sewri Nhava connector will be the main corridor connecting Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Creating the Kharghar Coastal Road link will enable seamless and shortest connection from ICP Business Centre to Navi Mumbai International Airport and also South/Central Mumbai directly. It will further enable the growth of Navi Mumbai as alternative business centre to south Mumbai.

The project site falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone, IA, IB, II and IVB areas. The proposed alignment is 9.679km, of which 2.986km is the existing road. The proposed road is a mix of both the options – stilt on road and one road proposed at ground level by reclamation. It is a part of Navi Mumbai’s Development Plan.

However, MCZMA has laid down 20 conditions. Moreover, CIDCO will have to take a prior permission from the Bombay High Court as the project involves cutting of mangroves. Further, the development body will have to proactively implement appropriate measures to lessen and mitigate the impact of the road on local fishing, and it will have to obtain no objection certificate from the Fisheries Commissioner.

In its minutes, MCZMA said, “There are 1,182 matured mangroves spread over 8.22hectares in the alignment. CIDCO has expressed its willingness to replant the them in consultation with the Mangrove Cell.”

MCZMA has also asked CIDCO to mitigate the impact of road on surrounding biodiversity, avifauna and economy as Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary is situated at a distance of 8km.

“Considering the impact of the project on the surrounding coastal environment, it is the responsibility of the CIDCO to take all possible measures and proactively implement the mitigation measures along with Environment Management Plan (EMP) in order to lessen the impact on local coastal ecology,’’ said MCZMA.

Further, CIDCO will have to provide spacing between the pillars/piers taking into consideration free flow of the tidal water is not obstructed in certain areas where road is proposed on the stilt. CIDCO will also ensure that free flow of the creek water is not obstructed and it will have to provide adequate noise barriers along the coastal road. There should be no disposal of solid or liquid waste in the coastal area and solid waste management should be as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The noise and vibration level should be within the permissible limit during the construction phase.

CIDCO will have to set up a full fledged in-house Environment Management Cell for effective implementation of the EMP including mangrove replantation plan, monitoring and Disaster Management Plan.

Read Also Mumbai: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church announces 9th convention

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)