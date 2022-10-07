Navi Mumbai: 23 new Covid cases recorded by NMMC, active cases near 100

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has recorded 23 new cases of Covid and 19 patients were discharged on Friday, October 7. During a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September, the numbers of active cases have also come down to 112 from 910 in August.

According to NMMC data, 81 patients are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On Friday, the civic body conducted 1383 RT PCR tests and 1713 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,53,976 RT PCR and 23,94,337 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.