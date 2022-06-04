Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old held for killing porter

Representative Image | Pixabay

The APMC police arrested Ravi alias Arun Mohit Raghav, 22, from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a 40-year-old Hamal (porter) at the vegetable market at APMC on Sunday evening.

Police said that the deceased Shankar was always abusing Ravi and bullying him and also did not repay the loan money taken from Ravi.

“Due to frequent bullying and not getting his money back, Ravi hit Shankar’s head with a wooden object on Sunday evening after a verbal argument, in a fit of anger,” said Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1.

The deceased Shankar Pansare was working in the vegetable market at APMC and was staying at the same place. Raghav was living in Turbhe stores. He was also working as a cashier and porter in the vegetable market. Both Shankar and Ravi knew each other.

“Shankar had borrowed money from accused Ravi a few days back and was not returning the money back and bullying Ravi. Last Sunday evening, Shankar and Ravi got into an argument over a loan. During the altercation, Ravi hit Shankar hard on the head with a wooden stick and Shankar was seriously injured and died on the spot,” said Pansare.

Ravi had fled the place. After that, the APMC police had registered a case of murder against Ravi and started searching for him. During the investigation, the police had received information that accused Ravi had fled to Uttar Pradesh. Later he was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.