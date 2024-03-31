Navi Mumbai: 2 Held For Possessing Fake Currency Notes With ‘Children Bank Of India’ Printed On Them In Nerul

2 Held For Possessing Fake Currency Notes With ‘Children Bank Of India’ Printed On Them In Nerul | Representational Image | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The police have apprehended two persons with alleged possession of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs). Interestingly, the notes had "Children Bank of India, Full of Fun" printed on them. The accused duo told the police that they were deceiving people by giving them these notes by taking less amount of genuine notes from them.

According to the police, the complainant is police constable Yogesh Elag, posted at Nerul Police Station. On Friday, when Elag and his colleague constable Sagar Thakur were patrolling in Nerul, they got information that two persons would be bringing FICNs for sale.

They then informed their seniors about the said information after which a police team was deployed near Shani Mandira, Sector 11, Nerul. The police team then intercepted two persons who arrived at the spot and were moving suspiciously along with a bag. The duo were identified as Raigad resident Dinesh Dhawal (39) and Jharkhand native Shambhukumar Sharma (32).

When the police team inquired about the contents of the bag and on opening the bag the police found Rs 500 denomination notes in Indian currency. On further checking the bag the police found 27 bundles of fake notes with each bundle having Rs 50000 notes with a total value of Rs 13.50 lakh. The said notes had "Children Bank of India, Full of Fun" printed on them.

During the questioning, the accused duo told the police that they were deceiving people by giving them these notes by taking less amount of genuine notes from them. The police then took the accused duo to the police station in order to register an offence against them and place them under arrest.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention) and 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

"These are dummy notes. We are now probing from where the accused persons had procured the said notes in such large quantity and who were supposed to receive the said consignment. They claim that they were using the notes to dupe the recipient. The accused are under arrest and in police custody," said police inspector Mahesh Patil.