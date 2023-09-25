Navi Mumbai: 13,495 Ganpati Idols Immersed On 5th Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi In PMC Area | Amit Srivastava

Around 13,495 Ganpati idols were immersed across four wards - Kalamboli, Komothe, Panvel, and Kharghar under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area on the fifth day of Ganpati immersion.

Of the total 13,495 idols, 10759 idols were immersed at traditional water bodies and the remaining 2527 idols were immersed at artificial ponds.

The civic body received good response on its initiative to donate idols. A total of 209 idols were immersed by devotees on the fifth day of Ganpati. Kharghar node saw the maximum idols donation with 122 idols.

Maji Vasundhara 4.0

Under Maji Vasundhara 4.0, Panvel Municipal Corporation has been implementing various activities for a clean, beautiful and pollution-free Panvel. In order to maintain the sanctity of the festival and the awareness of the environment, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the campaign 'Bappa Maja Priyaancha Raja' has been undertaken to celebrate the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

The Municipal Corporation has made special preparations for this. For this, various NGOs, NCC, and NSS students of various schools are cooperating with the Municipal Corporation. For the convenience of Ganesha devotees, complete preparations were made at Visarjan Ghats through the coordination of 8 departments namely the Construction Department, Health Department, Electricity Department, Licensing Department, Storage Department, Vehicle Department and Medical Department, Environment Department.