Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Joins Ganesh Idol Immersion At Vashi (See Pics)

By: Amit Srivastava | September 25, 2023
The Gauri Ganapati immersion ceremony of Ganeshotsav was conducted smoothly in a very devotional way under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction.
A total of 19084 Ganesh idols and 2238 Gauris were immersed in 22 natural and 141 artificial immersion sites. The civic body has made adequate arrangements at all immersion sites.
The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar visited some immersion sites and personally inspected the system. Interestingly, at the central immersion pond in Sector 6, Vashi, the commissioner himself along with volunteers went to the reservoir for the immersion of Ganesh idols on a raft.
Narvekar came to the lake on a raft to immerse the Lord Ganesha idol and encouraged volunteers. The volunteers there were overwhelmed with joy. This spontaneous action by the commissioner is being appreciated by many.
On the occasion of this inspection, along with the Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Dr. Vijay Kumar Mhasal, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management; were also present.
Babasaheb Rajle, Circle 1 Deputy Commissioner Somnath Potre and Deputy Commissioner of Circle 2 Dr. Shriram Pawar along with other municipal officials, departmental officials and local public representatives were present.
A total of 14315 idols were immersed including 14077 households and 238 public mandals at 22 natural immersion sites. In addition, 4736 household idols and 4769 idols of 33 Ganpati mandals were immersed at 141 artificial immersion sites. Thus, the immersion of 18813 households and 271 public mandals in total 19084 Srimurthys was carried out smoothly.
Apart from this, 1404 Gauri at 22 natural immersion sites and 834 Gauri at 141 artificial immersion sites thus a total of 2238 Gauri idols were immersed systematically.
