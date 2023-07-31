Navi Mumbai: 11 Held For Posing As ACB Officials And Cheating Retired Citizen Of ₹34.85 Lakh

11 fake ACB officials arrested |

Rabale Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC ) police have arrested 11 individuals for their involvement in cheating and stealing cash and gold jewellery worth ₹34.85 lakh from a retired Public Works Department (PWD) official in Airoli, within 8 hours of registering the case.

On July 21, six individuals pretending to be ACB officials reached the complainant, Kantilal Dadu Yadav’s home at Sairaj Apartment in Sector 6, Airoli and informed him that they would conduct a search of the premises. They conducted a raid and took away cash, gold ornaments, bangles, watches, and other items worth ₹34,85,000. They also assaulted and threatened to kill him and his wife.

Accused were hiding in Pune

The victim approached the Rabale MIDC police on July 24 and registered a case of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police formed multiple teams to investigate the matter and after scanning the CCTV footage, learnt that the accused were hiding in Pune, Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane. The police subsequently arrested all 11 accused individuals, including Deepak Suryakant Kavitkar, Naresh Rajpati Mishra, Rupesh Mahesh Naik, Siddhesh Mahesh Naik, Mustafa Kalubhai Karankali, Vijay Laxman Barat, Devendra Gangram Chalke, Kishore Gangadhar Jadhav, Zulfikar Walim Muhammad Sheikh, Wasim Hamza Mukadam, and Ayub Babula Khan.

The police recovered ₹12.72 lakh in cash, a car worth ₹6 lakh, and other stolen items, the total seizure worth ₹25.25 lakh, informed deputy commissioner of police Zone I Vivek Pansre. The police are now investigating if the accused were involved in similar cases in other areas.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)