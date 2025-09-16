National Green Tribunal Declares Aksa Beach Marine Walkway Illegal, Orders Demolition In Two Months

Twitter

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that the marine walkway built by the Maharashtra Marine Board on Aksa Beach, Malad (West), is illegal. The tribunal has directed the Marine Board to remove the 600-metre-long structure within two months, Loksatta reported.

At the same time, the tribunal has allowed anti-erosion measures at the site, which opens the possibility of an embankment project in place of the walkway.

Beautification Project Put on Hold

The walkway was part of a larger beautification plan for Aksa Beach, aimed at providing better facilities for tourists. Work began several years ago, and nearly ₹10 crore has been spent on the project. However, following objections from environmentalists and the suspension of permissions, the project has remained incomplete.

Around 90 per cent of the walkway was built before work was halted. In 2024, part of the structure and its adjoining sea wall collapsed, leading to further criticism of its design and construction.

Environmentalists Raised Objections

The project faced opposition from the start. In 2023, environmentalist Zoru Bathena and others approached the NGT, arguing that the walkway violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. They alleged that the structure was constructed in the middle of the beach, disturbing the natural shoreline.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had repeatedly refused permission for the project. Petitioners also questioned how the Marine Board later managed to secure clearance despite earlier rejections.

Tribunal Orders Demolition

On Tuesday, the NGT delivered its ruling, declaring the marine walkway illegal and ordering its removal within two months. While rejecting the structure, the tribunal permitted the Marine Board to take up erosion-control measures at the site.

Environmentalists welcomed the decision, saying it upheld the importance of protecting coastal areas from unplanned construction. They have also demanded accountability, arguing that officials responsible for approving and pursuing the project should face action.

Future Plans for Aksa Beach

Officials of the Marine Board have said that further steps will be taken only after a detailed review of the tribunal’s order. While the walkway will be dismantled, anti-erosion embankment work is likely to be taken up to safeguard the coastline, which has been facing steady erosion.

For now, the tribunal’s ruling marks the end of the controversial walkway that has divided opinion among residents, officials, and environmental groups.