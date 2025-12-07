 'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sounds Poll Bugle For Vasai-Virar Elections
Senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil launched a sharp attack on the opposition ahead of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections, pledging to “clean up” the city politically. He highlighted key development projects like Vadhavan Port and the Virar-Uttan Coastal Road, urged connecting with youth voters, and emphasized BJP’s commitment to ending local hooliganism.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sounds Poll Bugle For Vasai-Virar Elections | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nalasopara: Setting the tone for the upcoming Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections, Senior BJP Leader and Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil launched a scathing attack on the opposition during a party workers' convention in Nalasopara.

Addressing the gathering at Kaniya Hall, Vikhe Patil declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to "clean up" the city politically.

"Ending the Era of Hooliganism"

Without explicitly naming the rival party, Vikhe Patil took a sharp jibe at the established local power structures.

"While the challenge of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation lies ahead of us, the BJP has already succeeded in ending the 'hooliganism' (Gundagiri) in this region to a certain extent," Vikhe Patil stated. "In the coming election, we must ensure their 'Panipat' (total rout). We have to clean up the system. The country became independent in 1947, but this city has found its independence only now."

The Minister emphasized the need to reach out to the public through government schemes, infrastructure development, and employment opportunities. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is actively reaching the grassroots level.

He cited two major projects as "gifts" from PM Modi to the region:

• Vadhavan Port: Set to be one of the largest ports in the world.

• Virar-Uttan Coastal Road: Improving connectivity to Mumbai.

Vikhe Patil noted that these projects would bring a significant challenge and opportunity regarding employment generation in the future.

Wooing the Young Voter

Identifying the demographic key to victory, Vikhe Patil stressed the importance of 'First-Time Voters' and 'Second-Time Voters.'

"This voter base has already brought about a transformation in the Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) elections. It is essential to take them along," he urged, underlining the necessity of connecting with the youth for the civic polls.

The event was attended by prominent local leaders, including Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik, BJP District President Pragya Patil, Mahendra Patil, Manoj Barot, and Bhushan Kini.

Political observers note that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s sudden visit and aggressive stance indicate that the BJP has kickstarted its preparations in earnest to capture the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

