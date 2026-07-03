Nariman Point–Cuffe Parade Bridge Revived After 17 Years; MMRDA To Seek Fresh CRZ Clearance As Project Cost Doubles To Rs 588 Crore | File

Mumbai: Nearly 17 years after it was first conceived, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revived the long-pending Nariman Point–Cuffe Parade bridge project and will seek a fresh Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to move the project forward after years of inactivity.

The proposed 1.6-km sea bridge, designed to directly connect Nariman Point with Cuffe Parade, had progressed through the tendering process, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) being appointed as the contractor in 2022. However, the project failed to take off due to opposition from sections of the fishing community, delays in obtaining statutory clearances and the lapse of earlier environmental approvals.

Officials said MMRDA will now apply for a fresh CRZ clearance, a key requirement before construction can begin.

The prolonged delay has also significantly increased the project's cost. Initially estimated at around Rs 284.55 crore, the cost has now more than doubled to Rs 588 crore, primarily due to escalation in construction costs and the passage of time.

The bridge was first proposed in 2008 as a missing link in south Mumbai's road network to improve connectivity between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade. Once completed, it is expected to reduce the travel time between the two commercial hubs to around five minutes.

At present, motorists travelling between the two locations must use Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, passing through some of south Mumbai's busiest intersections, including Madame Cama Road, Mantralaya, Fort and the Manora MLA Hostel, where traffic congestion is common during peak hours.

Apart from reducing travel time, the bridge is expected to strengthen connectivity with the Mumbai Coastal Road by serving as a last-mile link to the Princess Street interchange. The project also includes plans for pedestrian and recreational infrastructure such as a promenade, cycling track, viewing gallery and a jetty.

The project had earlier encountered opposition from members of the fishing community, who expressed concerns over its impact on fishing activities and the marine environment. Public representatives had also called for wider consultations with local residents and fishermen before construction begins.

With MMRDA restarting the environmental approval process, the authority is making another attempt to implement one of south Mumbai's oldest pending infrastructure proposals. The fresh CRZ clearance will determine the project's next phase before construction activities can commence.