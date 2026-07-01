WABAG Bags ‘Large’ Vienna Water Expansion Order, Strengthens European Presence In Wastewater Infrastructure

VA Tech Wabag Ltd has secured a 'Large' order from the City of Vienna for expanding the Donauinsel Water Works in Austria. |

Mumbai: VA Tech Wabag Ltd (WABAG) announced on 1 July 2026 that it has received a 'Large' order from the City of Vienna, Municipal Department MA 31 – Wiener Wasser, for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Austria.

The company classifies a 'Large' international order as one valued between USD 30 million and USD 75 million, which translates to approximately Rs 250 crore to Rs 625 crore at a USD/INR exchange rate of 83.35.

Project Scope

WABAG will be responsible for the complete technology package for the new water works. This includes process engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and control, and building services.

Advanced Treatment Process

The new facility will feature a modern multi-barrier treatment process. This involves oxidation, ozonation, advanced oxidation, filtration, activated carbon filtration, and UV disinfection.

Drinking Water Capacity

The Donauinsel Water Works expansion will have a design capacity of up to 1,000 litres per second, equivalent to approximately 86 million litres per day (MLD). This will contribute to securing Vienna’s long-term drinking water supply, according to the company.

Strategic Importance for Vienna

The project is a key investment within the City of Vienna’s “Wiener Wasser 2050” strategy. It aims to strengthen the resilience of Vienna’s drinking water system by adding a controllable groundwater-based supply alongside the city's alpine spring water supply.

Management Commentary

Mahmut Gedek, CEO - Europe Cluster, said the company was pleased to secure this project in Austria. Gedek stated the expansion is a landmark project for Vienna’s long-term drinking water supply and validates WABAG’s technological expertise.

Completion Timeline

The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030. Acceptance milestones will follow thereafter, the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.