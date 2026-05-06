Mumbai Water Infrastructure: French-Based Veolia Secures Contracts For Mega Water Treatment Plants At Bhandup And Panjrapur

Mumbai’s upcoming mega water treatment plants at Bhandup and Panjrapur are expected to significantly modernise the city’s water supply system | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 6: Veolia, a French-based company, has secured contracts for two of Mumbai’s largest water treatment plants (WTPs) at Bhandup with a capacity of 2,000 million litres daily (MLD) and Panjrapur with 910 MLD.

Scheduled for commissioning by 2030, the two facilities together are expected to cater to over 60% of the city’s water demand. As the technology provider, the company will also undertake operations and maintenance for 15 years, marking one of the largest engagements awarded to a French firm in the municipal water sector and a significant leap in Mumbai’s water infrastructure modernisation.

Bhandup facility remains central to Mumbai’s water supply

At the heart of this upgrade is the Bhandup Water Treatment Complex — Asia’s largest water purification facility with an installed capacity of 2,810 MLD, currently processing around 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD across its two units.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which supplies nearly 4,100 MLD of potable water to the city, relies heavily on Bhandup and Pise–Panjrapur for treatment. However, the ageing Bombay–1 plant, commissioned in 1979, has surpassed its operational lifespan, necessitating an urgent replacement.

New treatment plants to use advanced technology

To address this, a state-of-the-art 2,000 MLD facility is being developed within the Bhandup Water Treatment Complex on a 7.4-hectare site. The Rs 4,124 crore project has been awarded to Welspun Enterprises, with Veolia as the technology partner — positioning it among the largest water treatment plants globally by capacity.

In parallel, Welspun is also executing a 910 MLD WTP at Panjrapur near Bhiwandi. The BMC has a long-standing history of deploying French technology in its water treatment plants, spanning over four decades.

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Projects expected to strengthen city’s water network

“The upcoming facilities will incorporate advanced treatment processes such as high-rate gravity filtration, optimised coagulation, and backwash-water recycling systems — allowing higher throughput within a compact footprint. Together, these projects are set to redefine the scale, efficiency, and resilience of Mumbai’s water supply network,” said a senior civic official.

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