India’s Water Sector Opens ₹20 Lakh Crore Investment Opportunity, Rising Demand May Exceed Supply By 2030: Report

India’s water sector could attract over ₹20 lakh crore in investments over the next decade. |

New Delhi: India’s water sector could offer a massive Rs 20 lakh crore investment opportunity over the next decade as the country faces a growing water crisis, according to a report by PL Capital.

The report warned that by 2030, India’s water demand could become nearly double its available supply, making water security a major national concern.

Growing Water Stress

India has nearly 18 percent of the world’s population but only around 4 percent of global freshwater resources. This imbalance is increasing pressure on water availability across the country.

Rapid urbanisation, industrial growth, falling groundwater levels and rising agricultural demand are making the situation more serious.

Experts say this growing gap between water demand and supply will require urgent investments in water infrastructure.

Massive Investment Scope

PL Capital said the biggest investment opportunities lie in water treatment, wastewater recycling, sewage infrastructure, storage and distribution systems.

According to Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer-Advisory at PL Capital, investments in water security are not linked to economic cycles like many other infrastructure sectors.

Instead, these investments are structural, policy-driven and necessary for long-term sustainable growth.

He added that sectors such as water purification, recycling, desalination and reuse facilities offer strong long-term business potential.

Read Also Mumbai To Get 1,233 MLD Additional Water Supply Through Sewage Treatment Plants By End Of 2027

Government Push

Government schemes are also supporting the sector’s growth.

Major programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT 2.0, and Namami Gange are helping improve access to clean drinking water, sewage systems and wastewater treatment.

Higher allocations through the Ministry of Jal Shakti are also boosting infrastructure spending.

Sewage Treatment Key Opportunity

The report identified sewage treatment as the largest opportunity area.

India generates more than 72,000 million litres of sewage daily, but treatment capacity remains far below required levels.

This shortfall leads to large volumes of untreated wastewater being discharged into the environment.

The report also highlighted rising water demand from new industries such as data centres, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, green hydrogen and speciality chemicals, which will further increase the need for advanced water solutions.

(With IANS Inputs)