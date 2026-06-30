Mumbai Infra Update: State Govt Approves DP-2034 Changes For Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road Project

The Maharashtra government has approved DP-2034 revisions to facilitate the Mumbai Coastal Road North project between Versova and Dahisar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 29: The State government has approved changes to the Development Plan (DP)-2034 for the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) North connecting Versova and Dahisar, clearing a key hurdle for the project.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued a notification approving revisions suggested by the BMC to facilitate land acquisition and execution of the project.

The proposed 22.03-km Coastal Road connecting Versova and Dahisar includes a 17.57-km coastal stretch from Versova to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) connector and a 4.46-km GMLR connector.

Under the revised plan, an 11.37-km coastal road between the GMLR connector and Dahisar, along with 3.54 km of connectors and interchanges, will be incorporated into DP-2034.

The government has also approved scrapping the earlier alignment between the GMLR connector and Valnai Metro station and making the necessary changes to affected reservations and public amenities.

DP-2034 Revised For Project

The BMC had completed the statutory process by inviting objections and suggestions before submitting the proposal to the State government, which has now granted its approval.

The Coastal Road project will be executed in six phases—from Versova to Bangur Nagar, Bangur Nagar to Mindspace-Malad with a GMLR connection, Mindspace to the Charkop north tunnel, Charkop to the Mindspace south tunnel, Charkop to Gorai, and Gorai to Dahisar.

Also Watch:

Six-Phase Execution Planned

The corridor will eventually connect with the proposed Dahisar-Bhayandar Elevated Road, providing faster north-south connectivity and helping decongest Mumbai's western suburbs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/