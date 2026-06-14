'...Will Provide Great Relief To Mumbai': CM Devendra Fadnavis Inspects Development Work Of Signal-Free Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road Project - VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, June 14, inspected the development work of the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road project connecting Versova to Bhayandar. He was accompanied by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Ashish Shelar, Ameet Satam along with other officials.

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During an interaction with reporters, CM said that nearly 60 per cent of Mumbai's traffic currently uses the Western Express Highway, making it one of the city's busiest corridors. To ease the pressure on the route, the government is developing a signal-free road connectivity project from Nariman Point to Bhayandar, adding that, "This will provide great relief to Mumbai."

CM Fadnavis also shared an update about the completion of the project. He added that the aims to complete the entire project by October-November or December 2028. Once operational, the coastal road extension is expected to improve connectivity between Mumbai and the Mira-Bhayandar region. It will not only decongest the Western Express Highway but also provide a scenic coastal route for daily commuters.